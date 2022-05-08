Garena Free Fire Advanced Server: What Is It And How To Register?

(CTN News) – One of the most popular battle royale games, Garena Free Fire enjoys a huge following worldwide. Although players enjoy the game, they are excited about the upcoming updates and features. To provide players with a preview of the forthcoming versions, Free Fire has launched a platform called Free Fire Advance Server. Read on to find out more about Free Fire Advance Server Registration.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For May 7, 2022: Jackpot $51 Million

Free Fire Advance Server Registration

Beta versions of games are often released so that players can experience upcoming features. The popular sandbox-type game Minecraft recently released Minecraft Preview, a version of the game that allows players to preview upcoming features. The battle royale video game Free Fire has also launched a similar platform where players will be able to test upcoming features of the game before they are made available to the general public.

Free Fire Advance Server is the platform, and players must register to try the latest features that will be added to the game in future updates. By doing this, the developers will be able to detect and report bugs in the game and receive feedback. Thus, the game’s developers will be able to fix the bugs in time for an upcoming update.

How to register for Free Fire Advance Server

Head over to https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Then, click ‘Login with Facebook’ or ‘Login with Google’ on the webpage

Please enter your full name, active email, and active phone number in the form that appears

Submit the details and wait for the activation code to be sent either to your email or phone number

Users who register for the game won’t necessarily receive an activation code, as Garena will only allow a limited number of players to access the Free Fire Advance Server.

The beta version of FF Advance is not that easy to access, even though it will let you access the newest features first. Through an activation code, players will be able to connect to the FF Advance Server. However, the game clarifies that only a limited number of players will be able to access the latest updates. Similar to the way Krafton launched BGMI in India – it first revealed the game to a limited number of players, then officially launched it.

Related CTN News: