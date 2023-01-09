Game Done Quick 2023: How To Watch

(CTN News) – It’s time for gaming’s marathon of sprints to return. There is no doubt in my mind that Games Done Quick (GDQ) 2023 will start today and will run until Saturday, Jan. 14.

The finale stream will take place during the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 15.

In its 14th year, the Games Done Quick speed running event is widely regarded as the gold standard for speed running events around the world.

It is widely regarded as the gold standard for speed running events. Thousands of gamers around the world put on a slew of charity streams every year in which they race through video games in the shortest possible time.

This is for a number of charities. The Done Quick has raised more than $40 million for charities over the years. This year, donations will be made to the Prevent Cancer Foundation in support of cancer research and prevention.

It was originally planned for GDQ 2023 to be an in-person convention that would take place in Florida.

In Sept. 2022, however, organizers called off the physical component of COVID-19 due to the state’s “continued disregard for COVID-19’s dangers” and “increased aggression towards LGBTQ+ individuals,” not to mention the cost associated with cancelling the event at the intended venue.

Organizers said that at this time, they do not believe it is a safe location for our community as a whole.

GDQ 2023, on the other hand, will be a completely online event.

WHERE CAN I WATCH Game Done Quick 2023?

The event will be streamed directly on the Games Done Quick website or on the company’s Twitch channel. Past runs of the event are usually uploaded to Done Quick YouTube page if you were not able to attend live.

The full schedule for GDQ 2023 can be found below. It looks like there may be some truly bonkers-sounding runs this year, including a blistering tear through Neon White, a first-person platformer that is quite literally designed for speed running.

The following are a few runs that you should keep an eye out for:

This is a 29-minute any% run (which means the only goal is to get to the credits as quickly as possible) through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild by Player 5 (Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1:30 p.m. ET).

A consecutive sprint of 40 minutes through every single level of Neon White, performed by Blaidan (Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10:49 p.m. Eastern Time).

There is a 23-minute race through every track on Kirby Air Ride, the Kirby game that desperately needs a sequel, by 1davidj (Friday, Jan. 13 at 3:06 a.m. ET).

There will be a three-hour co-op run through randomized versions of Metroid Prime and its sequel by Uncle Reggie and Bash Prime (Friday, January 13 at 10:35 a.m. ET).

