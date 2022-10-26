Free Fire Redeem Code For Today October 26, 2022: 100% Working

Free Fire redeem code can be redeemed on the official website. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

You can sign in with your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple ID.

Copy and paste any of the redeem codes listed above into the text box and click the confirm button to proceed.

Please click OK to confirm that you have double-checked the request.

The embedded game mail section will display rewards after successfully redeeming codes.

Upon redemption, rewards may not appear in a player’s in-game mail for up to 24 hours.

