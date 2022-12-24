FORTNITE CHAPTER 4 MILESTONES

(CTN News) – As part of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players will be able to take part in Winterfest, My Hero Academia missions, and Explorer Quests.

There are still some Fortnite achievements that can be completed after you have completed all of those, though. You can reach each and every milestone in the first season of Chapter 4 by following the steps below.

CHAPTER 4 SEASON 1 MILESTONES TO COMPLETE IN FORTNITE

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, there are a total of 10 milestones that you can complete. Similarly to previous seasons, each milestone has a total of 20 stages that need to be completed.

The XP you earn when you complete a level will be counted towards the season pass when you reach 6K XP. In the following list, you will find a list of every milestone that you can reach in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1:

A certain number of times (125 times for Stage 5) must be spent activating augments

It is imperative to damage your opponents (22,500 for Stage 5) as much as possible

In order to complete Stage 5, you will need to eliminate 125 opponents

Get 7,000 shields for Stage 7 of the game

For Stage 4, you will have to outlast 3,000 players

Restore health to the player (3,000 for Stage 3)

There are 225 ammo boxes or chests to search for (225 for Stage 3).

Wildlife must be tamed or hunted (40 for Stage 2)

For Stage 9, the distance to be traveled by a vehicle is 45,000 km

As a sprinter, the distance traveled (30,000 for Stage 6) will be 30,000 meters

This season, as you can see from the screenshots above, there are a variety of ways to gain XP in Fortnite.

In Fortnite, there are many other ways in which you can gain experience.

As a starting point, you want to ensure that you are playing the game every day for the next 24 hours. In addition, you want to ensure that you are completing the quests that are offered during that period of time.

There is a possibility that you can get a total of 48K experience if you complete three daily quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. As far as daily quests are concerned, they are relatively easy to accomplish.

There are also the Winterfest quests that will give you 30K if you manage to complete six of the week’s quests. In addition, you will get 16K if you manage to complete each of them. The Cozy Lodge will not be available for you to visit in-game, however.

You can earn V-Bucks if you are interested in earning them by playing the often disregarded Save The World mode in the game.

As part of the daily quest for December 22, 2022, I had to destroy park seesaws and teddy bears in order to earn a total of 100 V-Bucks.

The third one also gave out 100 V-Bucks if the player saved 50 survivors as a result of a successful mission. I believe that 200 V-Bucks for three quests is a good return on your investment in terms of your time.

