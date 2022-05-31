Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Release Date: Leaks, Predictions & Battle Pass

(CTN News) – Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is about to conclude, and players all over the world are looking forward to the upcoming new season. Several influencers received mysterious images prior to the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. The images could be the teaser for the upcoming finale event or the new season. Teaser images were shared with YouTubers Alistair Alken and Hiper. Read on to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date and other details at the moment.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 launched on March 20, 2022. Previously, Fortnite Seasons lasted about 10 weeks from launch. Taking that into consideration, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 release date should fall around May 4, 2022. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 may begin a day earlier or later, depending on the outcome of Season 2, but it should start around the same time as Season 2.

Fortnite has already announced the finale event for Chapter 3 Season 2. Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 3 finale event is called “Collision” and will be held on June 4, 2022, at 4 PM ET. The announcement post mentions that creators who want to record their in-game moments during the final event must do it without fail, as replays will not be available. Further details will be revealed soon.

Players can purchase their favorite character serves and exotic items for their remaining bards during the Bargain Bin Week, beginning May 31, 2022. Chapter 3 Season 2 ends with “Collision,” so players will want to finish all Quests and unlock all rewards before June 4 at 4 PM ET. This may include:

Completing Prowler’s Special Quests

Gathering any remaining Omni Chips to unlock variants of the Omni Sword pickaxe

Trading in any remaining Battle Stars in exchange for rewards