Facebook Login Feature – Clash of Clans

In This Article, You Will understand, How to Use Facebook Login features in the Clash of Clans Game.

Our team understands that Facebook Login was a convenient way to play with your friends. However, due to technical reasons, it will end soon, and we cannot continue to support it.

If you connect with your Facebook friends through Supercell ID, you will not lose them! Please follow these steps:

Click on the blue ‘connected’ button in the ‘Settings’ menu The ‘Smile’ icon is located in the lower right corner of your screen under the ‘Friends’ section There are three ways to add friends through Supercell ID:

You can share your profile link

Just by scanning QR codes

And choosing a friend from the recommended list.

Connecting your Supercell ID to your game

To use this feature, please follow the steps below if your account isn’t connected to Supercell ID yet:

Click on ‘Supercell ID’ in your game’s settings And enter your email address Then enter the verification code that is emailed to that address Please check the ‘Remember me on this device’ box after successfully logging in. Whenever you visit your games, you will not have to enter a verification code.

Your Supercell ID allows you to add as many friends as you want! With Supercell ID you can also connect to other Supercell games. This will ensure that your accounts are safe and you won’t lose them.