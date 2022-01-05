Connect with us

Gaming

Facebook Login Feature - Clash of Clans
Advertisement

Gaming

Try These New Casino Games if you’re Looking for a Fresh Challenge

Gaming

Straight Web Slots Genuine Copyright, Including All Leading Camps

Gaming

The Development Of Online Gambling In Canada

Gaming Trending News

Fortnite Down- Fortnite Isn't working and Its Servers aren't Working

Gaming

Can You Make a Career From Gaming?

Gaming

How to Find the Most Reliable Online Casinos in Poland

Crime Gaming News

Police Take Down Million Dollar Illegal Online Gambling Site

Gaming

Tricks Used by Casinos to Get You to Spend Your Money

Gaming

5 Tricks to Solve Crossword Puzzles Every Time

Gaming

Facebook Login Feature – Clash of Clans

Published

2 days ago

on

Facebook Login

In This Article, You Will understand, How to Use Facebook Login features in the Clash of Clans Game.

Our team understands that Facebook Login was a convenient way to play with your friends. However, due to technical reasons, it will end soon, and we cannot continue to support it.

If you connect with your Facebook friends through Supercell ID, you will not lose them! Please follow these steps:

  1. Click on the blue ‘connected’ button in the ‘Settings’ menu

  2. The ‘Smile’ icon is located in the lower right corner of your screen under the ‘Friends’ section

  3. There are three ways to add friends through Supercell ID:

  • You can share your profile link

  • Just by scanning QR codes

  • And choosing a friend from the recommended list.

Connecting your Supercell ID to your game

To use this feature, please follow the steps below if your account isn’t connected to Supercell ID yet:

  1. Click on ‘Supercell ID’ in your game’s settings

  2. And enter your email address

  3. Then enter the verification code that is emailed to that address

  4. Please check the ‘Remember me on this device’ box after successfully logging in. Whenever you visit your games, you will not have to enter a verification code.

Your Supercell ID allows you to add as many friends as you want! With Supercell ID you can also connect to other Supercell games. This will ensure that your accounts are safe and you won’t lose them.

You can also read the article Save your Account Using Supercell ID for more information.

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Trending Articles

Interesting For You

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog