Excited To Play Starfield With DLSS Upscaling? Check Out The Mod Available!

(CTN NEWS) – Bethesda’s highly-anticipated space-themed role-playing game, Starfield, is set to officially launch on September 6th.

However, gamers who have already purchased the Premium or Constellation Editions of the game are now able to dive into the interstellar adventure ahead of the official release date.

Additionally, PC players can look forward to an enhanced gaming experience, particularly those with Nvidia GeForce GPUs, thanks to the release of the game’s very first mod.

Recently, a bit of controversy stirred within the gaming community as Bethesda decided not to include support for DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) in Starfield.

Starfield’s Upscaling Options and Modding Possibilities

Nevertheless, the game still offers some upscaling benefits due to the inclusion of AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), which, in contrast to DLSS, is compatible with all modern GPUs and doesn’t necessitate a specific GeForce RTX card.

Frank Azor, seemingly, clarified that AMD had not actively prevented DLSS support in Starfield.

Now that early access has been unlocked for players who invested in the premium editions, the previous controversy has become somewhat moot.

An “Upscaler mod” has already emerged on the Nexus Mods website, providing players with the option to replace FSR2 with competing upscaling technologies such as DLSS or Intel’s XeSS.

Nvidia’s DLSS2 utilizes an upscaling algorithm exclusive to GeForce RTX GPUs, while Intel’s XeSS technology supports a broader range of GPUs, including Intel Arc GPUs as well as competing cards from both AMD and Nvidia.

To install the Starfield upscaler mod, players can follow the straightforward instructions provided by its creator, although it does require another mod known as the Upscaler Base Plugin.

It’s important to note that DLSS3’s frame interleaving technology is not supported in the mod at this time.

Starfield Upscaler Mod and System Requirements Overview

Starfield upscaler mod replaces default FSR2 settings upon installation.

Mod removes preset quality levels, letting players adjust render scaling ratio in-game.

Performance gains depend on GPU limitations; CPU-bound scenarios may not see significant FPS increase.

For Xbox console users, Starfield is slated to release with a fixed 30-fps frame rate. PC gamers, on the other hand, can relish in greater customization options and improved performance, provided their hardware can support it.

Starfield boasts more modest system requirements compared to other recent blockbuster titles, with the notable exception of a hefty 125 GB SSD storage space requirement, applicable to both the minimum and recommended configurations.

Bethesda games have earned a reputation for providing modders with a fertile ground for creative experimentation. Skyrim, in particular, stands out as one of the most extensively modded games ever released for PC.

Starfield represents Bethesda’s first original intellectual property in nearly three decades, and early reviewers are predominantly praising this fresh space RPG experience—a concept once described by director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space.”

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Exciting Lineup: PlayStation Plus Free Games Unveiled For September 2023

Xbox Game Pass Games For September 2023: New Additions And Departures

Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 7th September