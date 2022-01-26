Evolution Expands Lightning Roulette to New Jersey

Top gaming studio Evolution has announced the release of its hit game Lightning Roulette to New Jersey.

The award-winning live dealer game will now be available to players in New Jersey, giving them access to great prizes and a thrilling roulette experience.

Lightning Roulette draws on traditional roulette but has a few extra twists and prizes, joining a long list of other types of roulette that players can find in online casinos.

What is Lightning Roulette?

Most people know the basics of roulette, and the wheel is one of the most recognisable sights from a casino. Predict where the ball is going to land, place your bet and wait for the wheel to finish spinning – what could be simpler?

The basic premise for roulette is easy to follow and understand, and that’s at the heart of its appeal. However, it’s not just about predicting a single number – there are many different bets that you can place in roulette. This means you can stake as much or as little as you want and adjust the risk accordingly.

Lightning Roulette takes things one step further, adding special lucky numbers to the play. Certain lucky numbers will be declared on every spin, which has a much bigger prize. If you bet on one of these numbers and it wins, you’ll be in for a big money payout. All the fun of regular roulette – but just with that little bit more!

The lucky numbers payout between x50 and x500, but it’s not just about the bigger prizes. The live dealer atmosphere makes it feel more like a real casino, with chat and interaction for everyone playing at home. Lightning bolts and sound effect strikes accompany the lucky numbers, making it a game that’s filled with suspense – quite different from what you might have played before.

Evolution launched Lightning Roulette in 2018, and since then, it’s gone on to win a hatful of awards, including Game of the Year three times. This enormous commercial success has enabled Evolution to expand their offering, with the latest announcement of moving into New Jersey.

Many Different Types of Roulette

Evolution Gaming is one of the biggest studios that provide online live dealer roulette, but they aren’t the only one. Roulette is one of the most popular casino games and appeals to all types of players.

You can find many different types of roulette online, so whatever your preference, you can find a game that appeals.

If traditional roulette is your style, there are many different games that stick to the original rules and nothing more.

However, if you enjoy roulette but are willing to try something a bit different, games like Lightning Roulette, Quantum Roulette and Double Ball Roulette change things up. There are even themed games of roulette, such as Age of the Gods Bonus Roulette and Football Roulette.

Alongside Evolution, there are other top studios, including Playtech and Pragmatic Play, delivering various roulette games for players to enjoy.

