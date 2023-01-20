EPIC GAMES STORE: FREE GAMES NEXT WEEK UNTIL 26 JANUARY

(CTN NEWS) – The Epic Games Store will start offering Epistory – Typing Chronicles on Thursday, Jan. 19, for free download, play, and keeping.

Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Action-adventure/puzzle-solving game Epistory – Typing Chronicles by Fishing Cactus is a metaphor for the writing process.

It features a girl as the player who rides a gigantic fox across an isometric, tile-based fantasy world (one with three tails).

Along the way, they discover text snippets that help the story of the game move, and they use the keyboard to take down tough opponents.

Nanotale – Typing Chronicles, a spiritual sequel, was released for Windows PC in 2016 (after spending a year in early access).

The Epic Games Store is typing 💬 Reveal the mysteries of the magic power of the words in Epistory – Typing Chronicles, FREE this week! https://t.co/HtftoaoJlW pic.twitter.com/HyZCR1kbBV — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 19, 2023

Only for the next seven days is the game accessible for a claim. The three free games from the previous week, First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout, are now available at their usual price.

Anyone with an Epic Games Store account (which is also free) can access the free games; they will be added to your library and accessible from there.

Since the store’s introduction in December 2018, Epic has offered free games every week as an incentive to sign up (and play Epic’s own titles, like Fortnite).

Next Free Game:

Adios, a narrative adventure game released in the summer of 2021, is the upcoming free release from the Epic Games Store. On Thursday, January 26, it will be accessible.

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

More In: GAMING