Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 8th June

Epic Games Store Free Games – The Epic Games Store has constantly offered free downloads of games since its introduction in 2018.

For a certain period of time, anyone who opens an account on the store will be able to add these reduced titles to their library.

The account holder can continue to play these games indefinitely after then. The Epic Games Store now releases a new free game every week, typically on Thursday, though it is not wholly opposed to changing this schedule.

Due to the variety of games it offers, the Epic Games Store has been able to attract more fans.

Not to mention the excitement surrounding the free “Mystery Games” that have long accompanied the Epic Games Store Mega Sales.

When these obscure titles become huge hits, like Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2020 or NBA 2k21 in 2021, the enthusiasm is usually well-earned.

Similarly to this, the monthly free game giveaway on the Epic titles Store generates a lot of buzz because it has some of the most thrilling titles available on the Store.

What titles have been available for free on the Epic Game Store since 2018? In 2023, what is now free?

Current Epic Games Store Free Games

You have until June 8 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim Midnight Ghost Hunt.



Midnight Ghost Hunt is now the free games available on the Epic Games Store.

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Epic Store Free Period June 1 – 8 Developers Mellowsoft, Vaulted Sky Games Genre Multiplayer, First-Person Metacritic PC Score N/A Epic Games Store Page Midnight Ghost Hunt

Epic Games Store Free Games: What’s coming next?

A mystery game – (June 8 – June 15)

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters

Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster

Feb. 16 to Feb 23: Warpips

Feb. 24 to Mar. 2: Duskers

Mar. 2 to Mar. 9: Rise of Industry

Mar. 9 to Mar. 16: Call of the Sea

Mar. 16 to Mar. 23: Gladius – Relics of War

Mar. 23 to Mar. 30: Chess Ultra, World of Warship

Mar. 31 to Apr. 6: Tunche, The Silent Age

Apr. 6 to Apr. 13: Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, Shapez

Apr. 13 to Apr. 20: Second Extinction and Mordhau

Apr. 20 to Apr. 27: Never Alone, Beyond Blue

Apr. 27 to May 4: Breathedge, Poker Club

May 4 to May 11: Against All Odds pack; Horizon Chase Turbo; Kao the Kangaroo

May 11 to May 18: The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle

May 18 to May 25: Death Stranding

May 25 to June 1: Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition

June 1 to June 8: Midnight Ghost Hunt

