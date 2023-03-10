Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 16th March

(CTN NEWS) – Epic Games Store Free Games – Call of the Sea is a narrative puzzle adventure for PC users with an Epic Games Store account (free).

The player assumes the role of a young widow looking for information about her husband’s disappearance on a South Pacific expedition.

Call of the Sea

Out of the Blue Games’ Call of the Sea was released in December 2020 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.

Tatiana Delgado, the game’s director, insisted that Call of the Sea is explicitly not a horror game but rather a mystery with supernatural elements despite the story’s inspiration from H.P. Lovecraft’s writings.

The next seven days are the only time you can claim Call of the Sea. Rise of Industry, the free game from the previous week, is back on sale for the usual price.

Anyone with an Epic Games Store account can access the free games; they will be added to your library and can be started from there.

Since its launch in December 2018, Epic has offered free games every week as an incentive to sign up for the store (and play Epic’s titles, like Fortnite).

Next Free Game At Epic

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War, an empire-building, turn-based strategy adaption of the Games Workshop property that debuted in 2018, will be the following free game to be made available to Epic Games Store account users.

Starting on March 16, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War will be obtainable.

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters

Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster

Feb. 16 to Feb 23: Warpips

Feb. 24 to Mar. 2: Duskers

Mar. 2 to Mar. 9 Rise of Industry

Mar. 9 to Mar. 16 Call of the Sea

