Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 9th March

(CTN NEWS) – Epic Games Store Free Games – The Epic Games Shop has consistently offered free games for over four years. Epic provides at least one free PC game (sometimes two or three) every Thursday at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

Sign up for a free Epic account and use two-factor authentication to claim the free games. Before the new one(s) take their place, you have one week to add the freebies to your library.

Hundreds of free games have already been distributed by Epic, and there are no signs that the program will be discontinued very soon.

We update this post every week to highlight both the free games that are now available and the upcoming week’s offerings.

1. Rise of Industry

You may download Rise of Industry, a simulation set during the Industrial Revolution, until March 9 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

Your task is establishing a successful empire of businesses and factories to provide essential items for the region around you.

Rise of Industry’s procedurally created world may allow you to play for several hours if you enjoy the loop.

Next Free Game At Epic

Call of the Sea, a narrative mystery set on a seductive island in the South Pacific, will be available starting March 9. Call of the Sea, set in the 1930s, follows your search for your husband, who vanished while on an expedition.

Call of the Sea is an excellent game because it has beautiful set pieces and intriguing puzzles.

WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?

Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY

Jan. 1 to Jan 5: Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Eximus: Seize the Frontline

Jan. 5 to Jan. 12: Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Jan. 12 to Jan. 19: First Class Trouble, Gamedec – Definitive Edition, and Divine Knockout

Jan. 19 to Jan. 26: Epistory – Typing Chronicles

Jan. 26 to Feb. 2: Adios

Feb. 2 to Feb 9: Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider and City of Gangsters

Feb. 9 to Feb 16: Recipe for Disaster

Feb. 16 to Feb 23: Warpips

Feb. 24 to Mar. 2: Duskers

Mar. 2 to Mar. 9 Rise of Industry

