Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 6th June, 2024
Epic Games Store Free Games – In 2024, the Epic Games Store continues its tradition of offering free games every week, with no cost whatsoever and no hidden conditions, except for having an Epic Store account.
Curious about the current freebies? Just take a quick scroll down to find out!
Even if you don’t have immediate plans to play these complimentary games, it’s a good idea to log in and add them to your library while they are available.
You never know when you might want to give them a try in the future. Make sure to visit this page regularly to stay updated on the current free offerings and upcoming giveaways.
We also have a comprehensive record of all the previous free games handed out by Epic, so you can see what you might have missed. Happy gaming!
Current Epic Games Store Free Games
You have until June 6 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to claim Chivalry 2.
Epic Games Store Free Games: What’s coming next?
- June 6, 2024 – June 13, 2024: Mystery Game
WHEN DO FREE GAMES APPEAR IN THE EPIC GAMES STORE?
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, Epic updates its selection of free games.
EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?
Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.
Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:
- Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).
- Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.
- Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.
- Press “Get”
- You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.
- Enjoy!
EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES 2023 HISTORY
- May 23 – May 30, 2024: Farming Simulator 22
- May 16 – May 23, 2024: Dragon Age: Inquisition (Game of the Year Edition)
- May 9 – May 16, 2024: Circus Electrique, Firestone (reward package)
- May 2 – May 9, 2024: Orcs Must Die! 3, Cat Quest 2
- Apr 25 – May 2, 2024: Industria; Lisa: The Definitive Edition
- Apr 18 – Apr 25, 2024: The Big Con; Town of Salem 2
- Apr 11 – Apr 18, 2024: Ghostrunner
- Apr 4 – Apr 11, 2024: The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition; Thief
- Mar 28 – Apr 4, 2024: Islets
- Mar 21 – Mar 28, 2024: Call of the Wild: The Angler; Invincible Presents: Atom Eve
- Mar 14 – Mar 21, 2024: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided; The Bridge
- Mar 7 – Mar 14, 2024: Astro Duel 2
- Mar 1 – Mar 7, 2024: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield
- Feb 22 – Feb 29, 2024: Super Meat Boy Forever
- Feb 15 – Feb 22, 2024: Dakar Desert Rally
- Feb 8 – Feb 15, 2024: Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!; Lost Castle
- Feb 1 – Feb 8, 2024: Doors – Paradox
- Jan 25 – Feb 1, 2024: Infinifactory
- Jan 18 – Jan 25, 2024: Love
- Jan 11 – Jan 18, 2024: Sail Forth
- Jan 4 – Jan 11, 2024: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Jan 3, 2024: A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Jan 2, 2024: 20 Minutes Til Dawn
- Jan 1, 2024: Escape Academy
