EPIC GAMES STORE: 15 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS LIST & 5TH JANUARY MYSTERY GAMES

Published

26 mins ago

on

EPIC GAMES STORE: 15 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS LIST & 5TH JANURAY MYSTERY GAMES

(CTN NEWS) – Epic Games Store 15 Days of Christmas event list has reached its final stage as the December 29th freebie marks the end of the mystery game scheme for 2022.

December is always a fantastic month for gamers, and there’s plenty more to look forward to. Steam’s Winter Sale is currently underway, but PC fans should know there won’t be a Lunar New Year sale in 2023.

In addition to the Steam Winter Sale, Epic Games Store’s 15 Days of Christmas event offers a huge selection of brilliant titles for free.

WHAT DATE IS THE EPIC GAMES 15 DAYS OF FREE GAMES?

Epic Games Store will begin its 15 days of free games event on December 15th, 2022.

You can view this on the EG website until December 30th. Each day during the event, a new freebie will be available for 24 hours only from 8:00 PT to 11:00 ET and 16:00 GMT.

The event began on December 15th and ended on December 29th. In addition to Dishonored Definitive Edition and Eximus Seize the Frontline, Amazon Prime Gaming offers Dishonored 2 for free.

MYSTERY GAME 5TH JANUARY

As part of Epic Games’ mystery game scheme, Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice and Kerbal Space Program will be freebies on January 5th.

Dealabs user Billbil-kun previously leaked these on Twitter before they were officially revealed on EG.

Dishonored Definitive Edition and Eximus Seize The Frontline expire on January 5th at 16:00 GMT.

Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice

Reddit users have reacted to Dishonored, and everyone agrees that it’s a great game, but some are disappointed that it’s not a collection.

As another disappointment, the game and series are relatively cheap and almost always on sale.

EPIC GAMES STORE

Kerbal Space Program.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

  • Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).
  • Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.
  • Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.
  • Press “Get”
  • You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.
  • Enjoy!

FREE EPIC GAMES DECEMBER 2022: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic usually offers one to three free games. Create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start receiving freebies.

You can still buy these games even if you don’t have a powerful PC, so you can play them later. Epic offers well over 100 free games, and this campaign does not appear to end anytime soon.

DATE TITLE
December 15 Bloons TD6
December 16 Horizon Chase Turbo
December 17 Costume Quest 2
December 18 Sable
December 19 Them’s Fightin’ Herds
December 20 Wolfenstein: The New Order
December 21 Lego Builder’s Journey
December 22 Fallout A Post Nuclear Role-Playing Game
December 23 Encased
December 24 Metro Last Light Redux
December 25 Death Stranding
December 26 F.I.S.T Forged In Shadow Torch (leak)
December 27 Severed Steel (leak)
December 28 Mortal Shell (leak)
December 29 Dishonored Definitive Edition/Eximus Seize The Frontline

