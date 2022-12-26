EPIC GAMES STORE: 15 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS LIST & 26TH DECEMBER MYSTERY GAME PREDICTIONS

(CTN NEWS) – Epic Games Store mystery game scheme for 2022 is continuing, but there is no leak for the December 26th title, but predictions about the next 15 days of Christmas events are really exciting.

December is always a fantastic month for gamers, and there’s plenty more to look forward to. Steam’s Winter Sale is currently underway, but PC fans should know there won’t be a Lunar New Year sale in 2023.

In addition to the Steam Winter Sale, Epic Games Store 15 Days of Christmas event offers a huge selection of brilliant titles for free.

WHAT DATE IS THE EPIC GAMES 15 DAYS OF FREE GAMES?

Epic Games Store will begin its 15 days of free games event on December 15th, 2022.

You can view this on the EG website until December 30th. Each day during the event, a new freebie will be available for 24 hours only from 8:00 PT to 11:00 ET and 16:00 GMT.

MYSTERY GAME PREDICTIONS FOR DECEMBER 25TH

F.I.S.T Forged In Shadow Torch is Epic Games’ mystery game for December 26th.

Billbil-kun, a Dealabs user, leaked this information. The PS Plus January 2023 freebies have also been leaked on Twitter if you’re a PlayStation gamer.

On Christmas day, Death Stranding is the big giveaway. Meanwhile, F.I.S.T is a unique metroidvania action game.

There has been a lot of discussion about the 12th mystery game on Reddit, and the leak coincides with the EG promotional wrapper showing a fist with rabbit ears. Everyone is excited about Death Stranding’s giveaway.

Although Billbil-kun is reliable, the giveaway for December 26th is not official until Epic reveals it. If anything changes, we will update this article.

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).

Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.

Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.

Press “Get”

You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.

Enjoy!

FREE EPIC GAMES DECEMBER 2022: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic usually offers one to three free games. Create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start receiving freebies.

You can still buy these games even if you don’t have a powerful PC, so you can play them later. Epic offers well over 100 free games, and this campaign does not appear to end anytime soon.

DATE TITLE December 15 Bloons TD6 December 16 Horizon Chase Turbo December 17 Costume Quest 2 December 18 Sable December 19 Them’s Fightin’ Herds December 20 Wolfenstein: The New Order December 21 Lego Builder’s Journey December 22 Fallout A Post Nuclear Role-Playing Game December 23 Encased December 24 Metro Last Light Redux December 25 Death Stranding December 26 F.I.S.T Forged In Shadow Torch (leak) December 27 TBA December 28 TBA December 29 TBA December 30 TBA

