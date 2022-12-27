Connect with us

EPIC GAMES STORE: 15 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS LIST & 27TH & 28TH DECEMBER MYSTERY GAME LEAK

(CTN NEWS) – Epic Games Store mystery game scheme for 2022 is continuing, but there is no leak for the December 26th title, but predictions about the next 15 days of Christmas events are really exciting.

December is always a fantastic month for gamers, and there’s plenty more to look forward to. Steam’s Winter Sale is currently underway, but PC fans should know there won’t be a Lunar New Year sale in 2023.

In addition to the Steam Winter Sale, Epic Games Store’s 15 Days of Christmas event offers a huge selection of brilliant titles for free.

WHAT DATE IS THE EPIC GAMES 15 DAYS OF FREE GAMES?

Epic Games Store will begin its 15 days of free games event on December 15th, 2022.

You can view this on the EG website until December 30th. Each day during the event, a new freebie will be available for 24 hours only from 8:00 PT to 11:00 ET and 16:00 GMT.

MYSTERY GAME LEAK FOR DECEMBER 27TH & 28TH

Severed Steel is the leaked Epic Games mystery game for December 27th, while Mortal Shell is the leak for December 28th.

Both of these leaks are courtesy to Dealabs user Billbil-kun. Furthermore, if you play PlayStation games, you should know that the PS Plus January 2023 freebies have been revealed on Twitter.

The EG scheme ends on December 29th this year, and Billbill-kun has stated that they will not reveal the game since ‘it’s a good franchise and doesn’t deserve to be ‘leaked’.

Death Stranding was the most recent addition on December 25th, despite numerous issues.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut was initially revealed as a free game on Christmas Day before being changed to the Standard edition.

Mortal Shell

People who purchased the Director’s Cut before the transition have complained on Reddit that it was removed from their library before re-adding it. In any case, it’s been a major headache for some.

Despite these challenges, the immediate future looks promising. Mortal Shell is an incredible Souls-like experience, and we can’t wait to see what is discovered on the final day.

Of course, despite Billbil-dependability, Kun’s nothing is official until Epic Games makes it so. If anything changes, we will update this article, and we will also update when the last-day hint is revealed.



Mortal Shell

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

  • Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).
  • Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.
  • Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.
  • Press “Get”
  • You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.
  • Enjoy!

FREE EPIC GAMES DECEMBER 2022: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic usually offers one to three free games. Create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start receiving freebies.

You can still buy these games even if you don’t have a powerful PC, so you can play them later. Epic offers well over 100 free games, and this campaign does not appear to end anytime soon.

DATE TITLE
December 15 Bloons TD6
December 16 Horizon Chase Turbo
December 17 Costume Quest 2
December 18 Sable
December 19 Them’s Fightin’ Herds
December 20 Wolfenstein: The New Order
December 21 Lego Builder’s Journey
December 22 Fallout A Post Nuclear Role-Playing Game
December 23 Encased
December 24 Metro Last Light Redux
December 25 Death Stranding
December 26 F.I.S.T Forged In Shadow Torch (leak)
December 27 Severed Steel (leak)
December 28 Mortal Shell (leak)
December 29 TBA
December 30 TBA

