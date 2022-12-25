Connect with us

EPIC GAMES: 15 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS LIST & 25TH DECEMBER MYSTERY GAME PREDICTIONS

Published

50 seconds ago

on

EPIC GAMES:15 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS LIST & 25TH DECEMBER MYSTERY GAME PREDICTIONS

(CTN NEWS) – Epic Games’ mystery game scheme for 2022 is continuing, but there is no leak for the December 25th title, but predictions about the next 15 days of Christmas events are really exciting.

December is always a fantastic month for gamers, and there’s plenty more to look forward to. Steam’s Winter Sale is currently underway, but PC fans should know there won’t be a Lunar New Year sale in 2023.

In addition to the Steam Winter Sale, Epic Games’ 15 Days of Christmas event offers a huge selection of brilliant titles for free.

WHAT DATE IS THE EPIC GAMES 15 DAYS OF FREE GAMES?

Epic Games will begin its 15 days of free games event on December 15th, 2022.

You can view this on the EG website until December 30th. Each day during the event, a new freebie will be available for 24 hours only from 8:00 PT to 11:00 ET and 16:00 GMT.

MYSTERY GAME PREDICTIONS FOR DECEMBER 25TH

Death Stranding is the obvious prediction for the Epic Games mystery game on December 25th.

The EG promotional wrapper was shared on Reddit, and everyone immediately guessed that the symbol clue refers to Sam/Norman Reedus’ necklace. It’s impossible to tell if it’s the Standard or Director’s Cut.

The Standard edition is probably just a ploy to get people to purchase the Director’s Cut upgrade, which is currently on sale for £5.39. As of writing, the Death Stranding Standard edition is not official.

Unlike the December 23rd giveaway, Dealabs user Billbil-kun hasn’t leaked anything for December 25th.

We will update this article as soon as they do, but if you play on PlayStation, you should know that they have leaked the PS Plus free games for January 2023.

Death Stranding/ EPIC GAMES

EPIC GAMES STORE FREE GAMES: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic Games Store frequently offers free games for seven days. During the Christmas season, the games change every day.

Follow these steps to get the current game without spending any money:

  • Log in or create an Epic Games Store account (the same one you use for Fortnite).
  • Use the website or the Epic Games Launcher.
  • Look up the title of the game using a search engine. The stated price must be zero dollars.
  • Press “Get”
  • You may now download and play it via the Epic Games Launcher.
  • Enjoy!

FREE EPIC GAMES DECEMBER 2022: HOW TO GET THEM?

Epic usually offers one to three free games. Create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start receiving freebies.

You can still buy these games even if you don’t have a powerful PC so you can play them later. Epic offers well over 100 free games, and this campaign does not appear to end anytime soon.

LIST OF 15 FREE GAMES FOR 15 DAYS

You can check back every day, as this article will be updated with every confirmed game:

DATE TITLE
December 15 Bloons TD6
December 16 Horizon Chase Turbo
December 17 Costume Quest 2
December 18 Sable
December 19 Them’s Fightin’ Herds
December 20 Wolfenstein: The New Order
December 21 Lego Builder’s Journey
December 22 Fallout A Post Nuclear Role-Playing Game
December 23 Encased
December 24 Metro Last Light Redux
December 25 Death Stranding
December 26 TBA
December 27 TBA
December 28 TBA
December 29 TBA
December 30 TBA

