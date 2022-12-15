Elden Ring Patch Notes 1.08.1 Fix Two Bugs From Colosseum

(CTN News) – As of right now, Elden Ring patch version 1.08.1 is out, which fixes a few unintended consequences that occurred after the Colosseum update last week.

There is a new patch for Elden Ring, version 1.08.1, available for all platforms right now, as described on the Bandai Namco website (opens in a new tab).

According to its website, “This patch brings fixes to some unintended changes that came with version 1.08 of the Colosseum update,” which was released last week, eliminating some accidental mistakes that slipped through last week’s cracks.

First of all, Elden Ring patch 1.08.1 fixes a bug that resulted in a change in the behavior of crouching attacks when wielding certain weapons in your left hand, when you had right-handed weapons in your right hand.

Despite the fact that From Software doesn’t give a breakdown of what actual weapon it was, it’s still good to know that the problem has been solved.

Secondly, there was a bug that was preventing the correct display of the player’s position on the map, and it has been fixed as well.

In reality, this bug was not caused by the Colosseum as you might expect. Instead, it occurred outside the newly introduced PvP arena, which, for some obscure reason, was the source of the problem.

It is with those two relatively minor changes that Elden Ring patch 1.08.1 comes to an end. The big Colosseum update that caused these unintended errors was released just last week.

It was announced by From Software in a very casual fashion right before The Game Awards 2022 in Los Angeles, just a few days before the event.

In light of this, some speculated that the developer might have been getting the PvP update out of the way. This would enable him to announce bigger and better DLC at The Game Awards the next day.

While it may have been hoped that this would be achieved, it did not happen, and although From Software’s director Hidetaka Miyazaki said he still wanted to add “several more things” to the Elden Ring project, the developer has instead announced that Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is set for release in 2023 next year.

We have compiled a list of the best PvP Elden Ring builds that you can use if you’re looking to become an ace combatant in the Colosseum in Elden Ring.

What was added in the Elden Ring update?

The Colosseum awaits. In this new update, a brand-new multiplayer feature in the form of the Colosseum arenas have been added, as well as new hairstyles for you to enjoy.

SEE ALSO:

Twitter To Shut Down Its Newsletter Platform ‘Revue’ In January