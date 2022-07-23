EA Announces FIFA 23: Release Date, Pre-order Benefits, Price

(CTN News) – FIFA 23, a new entry in the FIFA franchise, has been announced by Electronic Arts. It will be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Fans can expect even better graphics and a completely new Women’s Club. Here’s what you need to know about New FIFA 23’s release date, pre-order benefits, and price.

FIFA 23 release date

The FIFA 23 release date is set for September 30, 2022, when the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Those who purchase the ultimate edition of the game will get three-day early access from September 27, 2022.

In addition to supporting cross-platform play, the game will allow players on one platform to play with players on another.

FIFA 22 introduced HyperMotion technology last year to create lifelike graphics. With HyperMotion2 technology, the video game contains over 6,000 real-life animations taken from millions of frames of Advanced 11v11 match capture.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will be featured in the game.

Moreover, the game introduces the Women’s Club, which allows players to play as some of the biggest teams and players.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition benefits

Limited-Time Bonus: Untradeable FIFA World Cup FUT Hero Player item on November 11

4600 FIFA Points

Three Days Early Access, start playing FIFA 23 on September 27

Untradeable FUT Ones to Watch item on September 30

Untradeable FUT Team of the Week 1 Player

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

FIFA 23 pre-order price

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for FIFA 23 PS4 and PS5: Rs. 6,499 (10% discount available with EA Play)

(10% discount available with EA Play) FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for Windows PC via Steam: Rs. 4,799

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition forWindows PC via Epic Games: Rs. 4,799

