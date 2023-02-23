Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Unveils New DLC “Chaos at the Battle of the Worlds”

Connect with us

(CTN NEWS) – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – It’s time to relive the crucial scene where the beloved character “Piccolo” was first introduced, as well as the first instance in the timeline where we saw an adult Goku!

After issuing a brief news Bandai Namco and the game’s creator CyberConnect2 officially unveiled “Chaos at the World Tournament,” a new DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, last month.

The information that the team provided is as follows

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Available On Different Platforms

We already know that this DLC will center on the conflict between the two major characters who will play a significant part in the game’s future if it decides to stick with the original plot.

Both Gokutonto and his successor referred to the devil junior as the Demon Lord Piccolo. Yet in the game, players can keep track of who will fight with whom and who will prevail.

With the Steam store, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is accessible for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

