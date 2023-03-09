Download PUBG Mobile Global Version: Here’s How To Get It Without a VPN

(CTN News) – The PUBG Mobile Global Version Download page has been updated with instructions on how to download the game without using a VPN.

A few hours ago, PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular Battle Royale mobile games, released its 2.4 update. With the release of the new version, users will be able to participate in exclusive collaborations as well as themed events, which will allow them to accrue rewards as they progress through the game.

Now that the new version has been released, gamers are looking for ways to download the title successfully. This article will provide a link to download PUBG Mobile 2.4 Apk along with instructions on how to install the game.

Update for PUBG Mobile 2.4 is now available

Gamers will be able to receive 3,000 BP, 100 AG, and a Pan Pan Helmet (3d) if they update their game between January 6-15 (UTC+0).

A few of the major additions to the 2.4 version are a new theme called Martial Showdown, Gear Front returns, Firearms & vehicles have been improved, Metro Royale has been updated, as well as many other things.

The current season, called C4 S10, will conclude on 3 March 2023. It is only a matter of days until the season ends.

Download PUBG Mobile Global Version: Check out how to download PUBG Mobile without VPN, just follow these steps:

A small percentage of fans are also having trouble downloading the title from the virtual store, which may be due to technical difficulties. Thus, they can simply click the link mentioned below in order to download it successfully.

Here is the step-by-step process that you can follow to install the latest version of PUBG Mobile on your Android device.

Click on the link provided above to visit the website Please press the download button to begin the download process. During the installation process of the game, make sure that the unknown sources are enabled on your device. Please open the file that you have downloaded successfully after you have completed the download process and install it on your device In order to ensure that your installation has been successful, a simple check will be run, which will start the download of the Resource Pack. It is now time for you to restart PUBG Mobile for the latest version and enjoy the game.

