Diablo Immortal’s Release Date For Smartphones, PCs

(CTN News) – Diablo Immortal will be available for Android, iOS, and Windows PC next month, on June 2, 2022. Blizzard Entertainment has discussed accessibility features related to controls, chat, and graphics before the game’s launch. You can learn more about the new features coming to Diablo Immortal for smartphones and PC by reading on.

As Blizzard mentions in the post that announces the features, “we believe that games should be accessible to everyone.”. For this reason, the Diablo Immortal team is committed to creating an experience that is accessible to everyone.” Adding to it, Blizzard says, “We are pleased to share an overview of the game’s first round of accessibility features.” Our initial focus has been on control and chat features so that players can experience our core gameplay while forming deep social connections.”

Diablo Immortal accessibility features

: In the chat tab of the Settings menu, players can enlarge the font size for in-game changes by up to 200%. Using the Voice Chat Transcription feature, players can also convert the Party voice chat into written text. Then there is a text-to-speech feature that narrates the chat messages with a computerized voice. With the feature, users can choose which channels’ chats will be narrated. Graphic features: In the Settings menu, players can adjust the brightness of dark places in the game. Additionally, the developers plan to add visual accessibility features for high contrast settings in the game. We will keep you posted about Diablo Immortal and other gaming news.