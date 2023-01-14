Destiny 2’s Robot Dog Prototype Is a Freaking Nightmare

(CTN News) – There is something weird about Destiny 2 game development. It is a fact that games are powered by shortcuts, time-savers, and stuff that should by right never work in the first place.

However, this doesn’t excuse Bungie’s infliction of knowledge on me today, and it is not entirely my fault.

Archangel, Destiny 2’s lovable and adorable robot dog, was actually created from the carcass of a pink, gelatinous demon that first appeared in the game.

According to Bungie’s weekly blog post (opens in a new tab), the company Destiny 2 released a development diary that no reasonable person would have asked for.

“Our team has really been able to stretch their creativity when it comes to adding fun, delightful characters to the game like the Fallen babies, bobbleheads, and Starhorse,” the post begins, luring readers in with promises of wholesome details before finally switching to the role of this storyline.

Immediately following the idea being pitched to the team, the first question they asked was, ‘Can I pet the dog?’

We knew we had better know the answer would be, ‘Yes!’ So, we quickly carried out this Destiny 2 interesting test in order to confirm that ‘petting the dog’ actually worked.

The first thing we need to do is have a conversation about what a dog is, Bungie. It would be better if I had the ugliest, meanest, loudest Chihuahua I have ever seen than if I had the pink abomination I see before me.

The arms of this creature seem to be held as if it was cosplaying a T-Rex, just like Filthy Frank. Why does it seem to be stuck in a perpetual state of squatting in the air?

When you pet it, why does it bob its head that way when you pet it? The sound of the vertebrae Destiny 2 crunching can almost be heard in your ears.

I would like you to get that thing out of here. You may instead wish to take a look at the first draft of the dog that became Archangel, as opposed than the final version.

The good news is that, while Archangel will leave the Tower for a while at the end of the season, they will return in Destiny 2 Season 21 “for more pets.” If you need me, I’ll be glued to Archangel’s side, using the pet button until the memory of this creature is faded from my mind.

