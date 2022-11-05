Destiny 2’s PS4 Version Shouldn’t Be Played On PS5, Bungie Says

(CTN News) – Do you have a PlayStation 5 and are playing Destiny 2? You might actually be playing the PlayStation 4 version of the game.

On Thursday, Bungie cheerfully reminded Guardians to check if they have installed the latest version of the game.

The PS5 version of Destiny 2 is being played by an impressive number of PS5 players on their current-generation consoles, Bungie wrote in a blog post. [Is the number itself notable, or is it notable because it was noticed? —Ed.]

The developers reminded players that “for the optimal experience for PlayStation goodness,” a free, upgraded version for PS5 is available — and has been since late 2020.

It is worth mentioning that at the time we pointed out that the PS5’s clunky interface makes it more complex and annoying to download the upgrade on Sony’s next-generation console.

Perhaps that accounts for why a significant number of people are still logging into PS4 games on PS5.

You can find Sony’s official support page here if you would like to upgrade eligible games from PS4 to PS5. The short version of the story is as follows:

Using your PS5’s Game Library, you will be able to find the Destiny 2 tile. Click on the Options button. Click on the “View Game” button. Upon landing on Destiny 2’s PlayStation Store page, click on the three-dot menu item located at the top of the page. It also brings up another menu item (it says either PS5 | Full | Destiny 2 or PS4 and PS5 | Full | Destiny 2), which sends you to the PlayStation Store’s page to upgrade your version of the game. There is a big download button at the bottom of the page.

There is no doubt that players upgrading to the PlayStation 5 version of Destiny 2 will notice a noticeable improvement in frame rate and resolution.

This is because the game now supports 4K and 60 frames per second. Loading speed has also been improved, as well as the time it takes to load materials.

It’s also worth noting that you’re logging in with the same account, so everything will carry over, and you’ll still be able to play cross-play with your PS4-based friends.

Is Destiny 2 still worth Playing 2022?

Is absolutely worth playing, if you can love it for the beautiful mess of systems and overlapping expansions. While it is free, and I’d encourage anyone to try it, you’ll undoubtedly get more out of its systems, story, and setting by picking up the expansions.

SEE ALSO:

‘My Policeman’ Spotted In Europe: Where Was It Filmed?