DESTINY 2 VERGLAS CURVE: WHAT IT DOES & HOW IT WORKS

(CTN News) – With the Lightfall expansion for Destiny 2, the Verglas Curve is one of the powerful new exotic weapons that have been added to the game.

An exotic is never completely complete without tying it all together in the form of a character build in Destiny 2.

In an attempt to breathe life into the Stasis subclass once again, Verglas Curve was developed as part of a concerted effort. There are a few things you need to know about Destiny 2 Verglas Curve in this article.

A VERGLAS CURVE IS ONE OF THE MAIN ATTRIBUTES OF DESTINY 2

In addition to being exotic, Verglas Curve bows are also extremely beautiful.

At the moment, Bungie has not revealed much about this new Stasis weapon, which is a bit of an enigma since Bungie has not revealed too much about it yet.

There is no doubt that the Verglas Curve is a Stasis weapon. In fact, this can be said for certain due to the fact that it shoots ice arrows, a fact that is clearly evident from the fact that it shoots ice arrows.

As the sales of Stasis have dwindled a bit in the last year, it appears Bungie is determined to bring it back with some new weapons and armor to get the game back on track.

In the trailer for Season of Defiance, it appears that the bow can be used to notch multiple arrows, which are fired out in a spreading pattern. As a result of these arrows, stasis shards will be created and enemies will be frozen in place.

HOW TO GET THE DESTINY 2 VERGLAS CURVE IN DESTINY 2

As of right now, Lightfall is still not out and we are still unsure for sure what the method for acquiring Verglas Curve is, which at the time of writing we don’t know for sure yet.

While exotic armour tends to come from the same place, exotic weapons tend to come from a variety of sources, as opposed to exotic armour.

We do know that it has something to do with the Season of Defiance, one thing we do know for sure. During the time when the new Guardian Ranks system was being showcased, the weapon was not mentioned under Lightfall, but in the challenges for Season of Defiance.

Perhaps this is the reason we have not heard anything about the weapon in any of the pre-release content for Lightfall, as perhaps it is the weapon that is included in the season pass.

It would make acquiring the weapon quite easy for all season pass holders to get their hands on it, but it would still very doable for the rest of us since it will be available in the free track later on.

