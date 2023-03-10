Cyberpunk 2077: Top Weapons to Use in Night City

(CTN NEWS) – If you’re looking for the ultimate guide to the top weapons in Night City, look no further than Cyberpunk 2077.

This action-packed RPG offers players various weapons with unique strengths and weaknesses.

In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into some of the best weapons available in the game and provide you with all the information you need to dominate your enemies.

Overview of Cyberpunk 2077 Weapons

Before we dive into the specifics of each weapon, let’s take a quick look at the different types of weapons available in Cyberpunk 2077.

The game offers players various weapons, including pistols, rifles, shotguns, and melee weapons. Each weapon type has unique characteristics and can be modified to enhance performance.

Top Pistols in Cyberpunk 2077

Pistols are one of the most versatile weapon types in Cyberpunk 2077. They’re perfect for players who like keeping their distance from enemies while dealing significant damage. Some of the top pistols in the game include:

Kang Tao G-58 Dian : This pistol is a reliable choice for any player looking for a high-performing weapon. It’s easy to use and has a high rate of fire, making it an excellent choice for taking down multiple enemies at once.

Top Rifles in Cyberpunk 2077

Rifles are ideal for players who prefer to engage enemies from a distance. They’re perfect for taking out enemies before they even have a chance to get close. Here are some of the best rifles available in the game:

M-179E Achilles : This rifle is perfect for players who like to take their time and aim for headshots. It has a high accuracy and can deal significant damage, making it an excellent choice for snipers.

Top Shotguns in Cyberpunk 2077

Shotguns are the perfect weapon for players who like to get up close and personal with their enemies.

They’re incredibly powerful at close range, but their effectiveness drops off quickly at longer distances. Here are some of the top shotguns available in Cyberpunk 2077:

Carnage : This shotgun is a beast when it comes to close-quarters combat. It can deal significant damage and has a high rate of fire, making it perfect for players who like to charge into battle.

Top Melee Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

Melee weapons are perfect for players who prefer a more hands-on approach to combat. They’re incredibly powerful at close range and can deal significant damage. Here are some of the top melee weapons available in the game: