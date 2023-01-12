Codes For Shuudan In January 2023

(CTN News) – I’m happy to welcome you to Shuudan! This is a new Roblox game that was inspired by the anime Blue Lock. As the game is still in beta, it is undergoing further changes, updates, and tweaks in order to prepare for a proper release.

However, you can already jump in and play the game right now. Would you be able to become the most successful player in the game, as it is stated in the game description?

You will be able to choose from different modes (4v4, 8v4, and 11v1) in this football game and you will be able to enjoy playing with friends or joining random lobbies in the game at any time.

Taking shots, sliding tackles, and passing the ball to your teammates are all options available to you. According to the developer, more content will be added to the game in the near future.

As a matter of fact, the majority of Shuudan codes can be redeemed for cash. In addition, the codes are usually added every time the game gets one or two thousand new likes on Facebook. We will be bringing you more goodies soon so please check back soon!

There are Shuudan codes that can be used

Please take note that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so make sure your code is entered exactly as it appears in the screenshot above! Make sure that all capital letters, numbers, and punctuation are written correctly.

What Are Shuudan Codes and How Do I Redeem Them?

On the main menu, click the Shop button

The code needs to be entered into the box on the left side of the screen

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to redeem and enjoy!

Is your code not working? The reason might be that you have entered the code incorrectly or that the code has expired – be sure to check back soon for more promo codes.

Shuudan Codes – What Are They?

In most cases, these codes are given away by the developer as an early reward for reaching a certain milestone in the game. These codes are also given away for releasing a substantial update for it.

It is imperative to note that so far, most of the codes that have been released can be redeemed for cash in-game – this is what’s used to upgrade your character both cosmetically and in terms of stats.

As an alternative, a code could be used to reroll your character’s specialization to start all over again.

What You Need To Do To Get More Codes

It is typical for developers to post updated codes on the Discord channel. However, for those of you who would like to find all the old and upcoming rewards easily, we have a dedicated page for that. Every day, our team hunts for updated codes.

