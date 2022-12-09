(CTN News) – Although Call of Duty is one of the most popular games on the planet, it isn’t exactly what one thinks of when imagining the Nintendo Switch.

In that sense, it’s strange to see Microsoft come out tonight and announce a “10-year commitment” to release COD games on Nintendo platforms, starting with the Switch.

On Twitter, Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced the news, pledging to continue to bring COD games to Steam:

Obviously, he isn’t making these pledges because COD doesn’t seem to have much of a market on the Switch, but because his company (Microsoft) is trying to close a deal to purchase Call of Duty (Activision), a deal that is receiving increased scrutiny from governments across the country and abroad.

Several governments fear that locking the popular series behind one platform will result in an unfair monopoly in the video game industry. This is a key stumbling block in the deal.

In an attempt to allay those fears, reports surfaced last week that Microsoft was considering a 10-year deal with Sony, its primary console competitor.

Nintendo and Valve’s Steam platform weren’t mentioned in any of those reports, so tonight’s announcement is clearly an attempt to isolate Sony (even if it was telegraphed last month).

It’s critical to note that these are simply pledges intended to grease the wheels and to appear more credible to those skeptical governments.

Activision’s purchase of Spencer won’t put Spencer in a position to actually do this. It will still be a challenge to get Call of Duty working on Nintendo’s hardware, as Spencer told the Washington Post.

Interestingly, the Nintendo part of the pledge stands out for its odd fit and potential technical problems (Nintendo simply informs Kotuku, “Nintendo confirms Microsoft’s claim.

We have nothing further to announce on this topic”), while the Valve response seems much more casual, with Gabe Newell telling Kotuku in a statement:

Despite Call of Duty’s long history on Steam, it has only just returned after a five-year hiatus locked behind Activision’s own launcher. Exactly this is the reason for government AL opposition to the proposed merger.

