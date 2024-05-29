Connect with us

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 To Launch Day One Release On Xbox Game Pass
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 To Launch Day One Release On Xbox Game Pass

(CTN News) – Microsoft has officially confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, the latest installment in the popular franchise, will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Following an early notification today, an Xbox Wire blog post has now confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be accessible through Microsoft’s game subscription service later this year.

“We’re excited to confirm that Game Pass members will be able to jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day one with Game Pass,” announced Megan Spurr, senior community lead of Xbox Game Pass.

In a separate trailer, Microsoft also confirmed that Black Ops 6 will be available on both Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC Game Pass.

Confirmation Of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

The confirmation of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 being available on Xbox Game Pass addresses previous uncertainties regarding the franchise’s availability on the subscription service.

Earlier this month, I reported that Microsoft had been deliberating whether to include new Call of Duty releases on Game Pass due to concerns that it might undermine the substantial revenue generated from traditional sales. Historically, Activision sells over 20 million copies of each Call of Duty installment, priced at approximately $70 each.

Despite the confirmation, Microsoft has not indicated whether it will raise the prices of its Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Additionally, the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remains unannounced. Sources suggest that Activision is targeting a late October release for Black Ops 6, which is set during the ’90s Gulf War.

Microsoft plans to unveil more details about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during a special stream following the main Xbox summer showcase on June 9th.

The showcase will also include a new Gears of War announcement, the next Doom game, and release dates for upcoming titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

