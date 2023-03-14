Boyd Gaming Co. Is Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC.

(CTN News) – According to the most recent Boyd Gaming disclosure Teza Capital Management LLC made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Boyd Gaming Co (NYSE: BYD) was the target of a recent attempt by Teza Capital Management LLC to acquire Boyd Gaming Co (NYSE: BYD).

At a cost of approximately $278,500, the investment fund purchased 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in total.

The market has recently been inundated with reports about BYD’s recent activities, which have been published by a number of brokerage firms.

There was a time when Wells Fargo & Company assigned Boyd Gaming the rating of “underweight”, but on Friday, February 3, the firm upgraded Boyd Gaming to an “equal weight” rating and increased the price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note that was published that day.

On January 11, Truist Financial, in a research note published on that day, raised its price target for Boyd Gaming shares by 1%.

There is a new price target of $80 per share, which is an increase from $79 per share. In a research report published on December 12th, JMP Securities downgraded the recommendation they had given to Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming had previously been given the rating “outperform”; however, they now have the rating “market perform.”

In a research note published on March 1, Morgan Stanley raised their price target for Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and upgraded the stock from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

They also upgraded the stock from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

As a final note, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target for Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, February 3.

The company is rated as outperform by the firm.

In conjunction with the company’s quarterly earnings report, a note was published.

One analyst has rated the stock as a strong buy, one has rated it as a sell, and one has rated it as a hold. Eleven analysts have rated the stock as a buy; one has rated it as a strong buy; one has rated it as a sell; and one has rated it as a hold.

Bloomberg.com reports that the stock currently has a consensus rating of moderate buy, with an average price target of $73.87. These statistics can be found online at Bloomberg.com.

Hedge funds have recently adjusted the size of their company investments, a trend that has been observed in recent months.

Over the course of the second quarter of the year, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP saw a 240.3% increase in the size of its Boyd Gaming holdings. OCCUDO Quantity, Inc.

What does Boyd Gaming do?

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation is one of the largest and most successful casino entertainment companies in the United States. We currently own and operate 28 gaming properties in ten states – Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

