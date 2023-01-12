Bayonetta 3 Version 1.2.0 Is Live, Here’s The Full Patch Notes

Bayonetta 3 isn’t over yet! There’s a new major patch update for the game today.

This patch (Version 1.2.0) fixes bugs and adjusts combat, stage conditions, game modes, and other stuff. From Nintendo’s support page, here’s the full rundown:

Version 1.2.0 (released January 10, 2023)

The accessories “Infernal Communicator” and “Pulley’s Butterfly” can now be dodged or blocked when summoning Devils and Butterflies.

P is punch, K is kick

PKP and PKK combos now activate Wink Slave for “G-Pillar”, “Dead End Express” and “Cassiopeia.”.

When dodged or blocked, “Simoon”, “Tartarus” and Viola’s Charge Attacks will continue to hold a charge.

If Viola’s evasive input and Cheshire’s summoning input are used in rapid succession, the Assault Slave is not activated.

Block inputs will reduce the Witch Time duration if used repeatedly.

Now the combo can continue (with Dodge Offset) when the player uses Block.

When the block is activated, the Bayonetta 3 player will receive damage, but the block will work and activate Witch Time.

Witch Time’s activation window and duration have been extended.

Make it easier to see when Witch Time kicks in with additional animation.

After releasing Block (during the release animation), there’s an activation window.

Adjusted Viola’s activation window for “Block” and Witch Time’s activation conditions.

Niflheim stage conditions changed:

The game

After applying the update, Bayonetta 3 players will automatically obtain the remaining keys if they already have Gates of Hell access or have obtained one or two keys.

As soon as you can access the “ Gates of Hell “, the “Tricolored Keys” will be available.

Obtaining the “Tricolored Keys” to unseal the “Old Picture Book” has become easier.

Revisions

Poor camera visibility has been reduced.

With the B button, you can fast-forward the fragmentation of the Golem Chest.

We’ve increased the time limits and lowered the difficulty.

The Golem Treasure Chests have been adjusted.

We fixed a bug in Verse 5 of Chapter 7 that prevented progress when Cheshire was controlled.

In some attacks, the accessory “Hymn of Durga” did not work.

A bug was fixed where Alruna’s “Bondage Whip” skill would instantly kill enemies when used in certain situations.

When using “Crow Within” with “Scarborough Fair” and “Love is Blue”, the player will move significantly forward.

Bayonetta’s animations were not playing correctly after using the “Crow Within” with Scarborough Fair and Love is Blue weapons immediately after using the “Crow Within”.

Black Pearl Rain caused Kraken’s slave, Wink Slave, to have an abnormally high attack power.

There was a bug where Viola’s Assault Slave summoned Infernal Demons in prohibited areas.

The hand symbol in Cutie J’s transformation sequence in Side Chapter is fixed.