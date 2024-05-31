Astro Bot Returns On PlayStation 5 in 2024 – State of Play 2024

(CTN News) – At Sony’s recent State of Play presentation, Team Asobi, a first-party studio known for their creative prowess, revealed their next big project: a new Astro Bot game slated for release in 2024, exclusively on PlayStation 5.

Titled simply “Astro Bot,” this new installment promises to continue the legacy of the beloved platforming series with a fresh twist and an abundance of new features.

The first trailer for Astro Bot showcased the titular character navigating through various environments, battling foes, and grooving to catchy tunes.

The game seems to pay homage to PlayStation’s rich history, with nods to classic titles such as PaRappa the Rapper and Journey, encapsulating a joyful celebration of gaming on the platform.

Astro Bot Returns: New Details Unveiled for 2024 Release

Following the initial presentation, more details about Astro Bot emerged. Notably, the game will not be free, with preorders now open.

It’s set to feature six galaxies spanning over 80 levels, each with its own distinct theme, from lush forests and sandy beaches to fiery volcanoes and colossal hourglasses. This promises a diverse and visually captivating journey for players.

Building on its predecessor, Astro’s Playroom, which was a launch title for the PS5, Team Asobi’s latest endeavor will fully utilize the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 hardware.

Astro will reportedly introduce 15 new abilities that take advantage of the innovative DualSense controller, showcasing the console’s advanced haptics and adaptive triggers in unique and engaging ways.

Team Asobi’s commitment to quality and innovation is evident in their previous work, including Astro’s Playroom, which IGN praised for its showcase of the DualSense’s capabilities, giving it a solid 8/10 rating.

Astro Bot’s return marks Team Asobi’s fifth project featuring the iconic robot, cementing their dedication to the character and the PlayStation platform.

The studio had hinted at working on their “most ambitious game yet” in previous years, fueling speculation among fans about a new Astro Bot adventure. The announcement of Astro Bot at the State of Play confirms those rumors, bringing excitement to fans of the series.

Astro Bot is scheduled for release on September 6, 2024. For more updates and announcements from Sony’s State of Play 2024, stay tuned to PlayStation’s official channels.

Announcement Trailer