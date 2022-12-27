Apple Arcade Has Grown Quietly In The Shadow Of Nintendo, Xbox And PlayStation

(CTN News) – Since its release in 2019, Apple Arcade mobile gaming subscription has more than doubled its game library and offers subscribers new releases, remasters and updates every week.

With Sneaky Sasquatch, a popular, lighthearted game about a Bigfoot-like character adventuring in the woods, hiding from campers, and riding go-carts, it has found its first exclusive.

Apple Arcade has continuously added new games over its three-year history, while highlighting smaller developers who might otherwise remain unnoticed.

The Apple Arcade Store’s game tab has evolved from a simple tab to a dynamic section that features the latest releases, updates, and easy-to-navigate categories.

Since its debut, I’ve named it a CNET Editors’ Choice because of its large catalog, reliable service, and microtransaction-free approach.

During the launch of Apple’s gaming subscription service, we challenged ourselves to launch with 100 brand new games that would capture the quality and fun of the service,” said Matt Fischer, Apple’s vice president of the App Store.

Arcade debuted with more new games than any gaming service before, including Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, EA Play and Nintendo Switch Online.

Differentiating Apple Arcade

In September 2019, Apple launched Arcade, a subscription service that promised players access to the full experience of any game.

The freemium model had long dominated mobile gaming, charging players for extra features like levels or help to defeat a particular challenge.

Its goal with Arcade is to allow subscribers to play games without being blocked by in-app purchases. As a result, Apple believed parents could play mobile games with peace of mind.

According to Ampere Analysis, Apple Arcade content strategy is geared toward success, especially during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic due to its entertainment value.

A goal of Arcade is to highlight diverse, indie developers overshadowed by freemium games in the App Store.

Fischer says billions of players are looking for different kinds of entertainment. It is imperative for the teams that make Apple Arcade games to appeal to players of all ages and backgrounds.

Developers who adhere to our values of innovation, creativity, diversity, and inclusion should be providing the most engaging content and gaming experiences to our subscribers.”

Having covered Apple Arcade since the beginning, one of my favorite parts has been hearing developers’ stories, and having my expectations blown away.

The atmospheric, lo-fi skateboarding game Skate City became my go-to title after speaking with the Snowman team (Where Cards Fall, Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City).

It was one of the first times I had seen representation like that in a video game, including the main character in Card apocalypses.

A number of arcade games have won awards, including Where Cards Fall. In addition to Steam and Switch, its titles run on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

Despite one of the biggest criticisms — that the service lacks exclusive games like Halo and Mario — Fischer says Apple sees potential in RAC7’s Sneaky Sasquatch, which has a 4.9 rating.

The game involves exploring campsites – undetected by cranky park rangers or other campers – and bringing picnic leftovers for pets.

Sasquatch’s world has expanded with new career options, vacation spots, and vehicle options since it launched in 2019.

