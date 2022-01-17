AAA Games vs. INDIE Games: What are the Differences?

AAA Games vs. INDIE Games: For the first time, the concept of AAA began to be used in the late 1990s – it was then that developers began to widely use it at various gaming conferences. It means quite a simple and understandable thing: it is a top-class product, working on the verge of the possibilities of modern technologies, the creation of which cost many millions of dollars. Something like a blockbuster in the film industry.

For example, one of the first AAA games was Final Fantasy 7, which cost about $40 million to develop. That was the price of the then-high-tech CGI cutscenes, orchestral music, and dynamic camera work—all the amazing audiovisual accompaniment that would change video games as an art form. Even more interesting, the marketing campaign for this unprecedented masterpiece cost the company 100 million dollars – that is, 2.5 times more than the development of the game itself. It lasted for three months and included high-priced TV spots, print ads, and even a collaboration with Pepsi.

In general, it seems to be clear – it is very expensive and very rich. This is a product that thousands of people are involved in creating, it reaches an audience of millions. On the other hand, it's not very clear. The fact is that the gaming industry currently does not fix the limits in any way, overcoming which the game becomes AAA. For example, this can be either a game created for 25 million dollars or 300. In other words, we have not yet decided even on the AAA measure, as another extra letter is already appearing in the industry.

Indie development originated in the early 2000s, but did not have much success, because it was unrealistic to break into the gaming industry bypassing large gaming platforms. The gaming world was regulated by companies like Sega, Nintendo, and others. They didn’t work with small development teams and didn’t “leak” games that went beyond their rules in any way. Therefore, indie developers had only one field for activity – writing mods for released games. It worked out for them.

Indie games are endowed with unique innovation, game mechanics and an unusual look. They began to gain fame relatively recently. They are very popular among the audience of gamers yearning for new sensations and, in most cases, become something truly masterpiece. Thanks to indie games, the video game industry is moving forward. Most of the top indie MMORPGs have become the source of many plagiarisms, and some of them have become the founders of new genres.

If you try to play one of these games, it will surely win your heart. It’s very hard to resist indie worlds. They capture our soul, our thoughts, we want to live there and spend as much time as possible. Fans of such games are very lucky, because most of these toys can be easily downloaded (well, or for a nominal fee).

There is an opinion that it is impossible to release a good game without a good budget, because money directly affects the quality of the game. More money for the game means that there is an opportunity to hire cool developers who give out quality work. The quality of indie games is indeed somewhat worse than the quality of games from big companies. But indie games are “taken” by another – by an idea. Having gained popularity, indie games bring in money. Money appears – the quality of the game itself improves. Such an algorithm of actions has already proved its worth many times. This can be seen in the example of indie games that have reached high popularity.

If we sum up the term based only on the cost of developing a media product, its positioning and coverage, then we have been playing AAAA games for a very long time. In the seventh generation of consoles, back in the days of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the average AAA game cost approximately $15 million to develop. On the current eighth generation, which is striving for completion, this amount has increased by two to four times. At the same time, the number of studios (for example – AAA gaming company) that are capable of producing such games has also decreased – few have enough money and human resources.

By the way, here’s what’s important. Due to the rise of AAA games, middle-class games have almost disappeared from the industry, and the number of such releases over the past couple of years can be easily counted on the fingers. They attract buyers much less than AAA, and sell worse, because they show a much lower technological bar. There’s only one thing that can sell a game like this: a good implementation of some curious idea that will make you look from huge shiny AAA to the sometimes nondescript little toy.