Connect with us

Gaming

For 5 Years, PUBG Mobile Has Signed Interesting Statistics
Advertisement

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 21 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 21, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #390 Daily Song For March 21, 2023

Gaming

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Reveals New Story Trailer

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass's Best Games (March 2023)

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 20 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 20, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #389 Daily Song For March 20, 2023

Gaming

Popular Payment Methods in Malaysia Online Casinos

Gaming

16 Reasons Why Playing Rummy Beneficial

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 19 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 19, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #388 Daily Song For March 19, 2023

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 21: Get Awesome Sets, Items, And Skins

Gaming

PlayStation 5 Dominates The Japanese Monthly Charts For The First Time

Gaming

Steam VS Epic Store - Which one is the Best?

Gaming

Top 10 Controversial Video Game News In History

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 18 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 18, 2023

Gaming

For 5 Years, PUBG Mobile Has Signed Interesting Statistics

Published

4 seconds ago

on

For 5 Years, PUBG Mobile Has Signed Interesting Statistics

(CTN News) – Battle Royale was released in 2018 for Android and iOS. PUBG Mobile, which became popular in a short time, offered a wide range of content to players for five years. He also made interesting statistics in this context. As shared by Krafton, here are some statistics.

Over the past five years, what has PUBG Mobile accomplished?

PUBG MOBILE, the most popular mobile game in the world, celebrates its 5th anniversary this month. It has been over one billion downloads since PUBG MOBILE was released in March 2018.

A number of the game’s most extraordinary achievements are being showcased as part of PUBG MOBILE’s 5th anniversary celebration.

Erangel is PUBG MOBILE’s most played map with 108.5 billion total player visits, making it one of the game’s most iconic maps.

Our planet’s population is also 14 times larger than this number! With 311 trillion uses and 118.6 billion opponents eliminated, the M416 was the player’s favorite weapon, while the Green Trail of Fall was used 780 million times while skydiving.

The Buggy has been driven 18.3 billion times, but PUBG players prefer the motorcycle for longer distances. On these two wheels, the players have traveled 3.42 trillion kilometers and circumnavigated the globe 85.72 million times.

The survival instincts of the players are just as impressive, since PUBG has eliminated 1.24 billion out of 538.5 billion players over the course of five years. Play PUG MOBILE now for a chance to win 10 billion Soup Coins! Take a look at these stats and more in the video below!

Collaborating with cultural icons on dozens of projects

Aside from K-pop icons, PUBG MOBILE has also collaborated with world-famous football players, superheroes and big brands in the automotive industry during this five-year span.

In some collaborations, new limited-time vehicles were brought to the game, while in others, it hosted virtual concerts for players to enjoy. In the future, PUBG will feature even more content!

For five years, millions of people have played PUBG every day! Vincent Wang, Tencent Games’ Head of Publishing, states. We appreciate the incredible support we receive from the community, and we hope you enjoy our 5th anniversary celebrations! The most exciting battle royale experience on mobile continues! “, he said.

In celebration of its 5th anniversary, PUBG MOBILE launched World of Wonder, a beta version that allows players to create their own maps and mods. A new version of the game, 2.5, was released recently containing this mod.

Players can also win prizes by visiting Hayal Square and Hayal Neighborhood in the PUBG MOBILE 2.5 update, and with multiple map updates, they can wish PUBG MOBILE a happy birthday.

SEE ALSO:

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 21 March 2023 (100% Working)

Octordle Today: Daily #421 Hints And Answers For 21th March, 2023

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 20, 2023: Jackpot $86 Million
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins