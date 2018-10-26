Office of the Narcotics Control Board Launches Major Nationwide Anti-Drug Operation

BANGKOK – The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) launched an operation on Friday to search 79 target locations across the country for drug suspects in a major push against drug trafficking.

Under the operation code-named “1386 Around Thailand to Keep Public Safe From Drugs”, ONCB deputy chief Wichai Chaimongkol said some 200 city police officers and ONCB officials were dispatched since 5.30am to search communities in Din Daeng districts, which is among 59 target locations in Bangkok.

The locations, which included 20 spots in the provinces, were determined based on complaints filed to the ONCB hotline 1386 as well as some information from previous drug arrests, officials said.

Among the searched locations in Bangkok was a condominium unit in Nawamin Soi 54 in Bung Kum district where Patrol and Special Operation Division deputy chief Pol Colonel Samran Nuanma and team found 3,000 methamphetamine pills and an unidentified amount of crystal meth or “ice” and marijuana along with 21 post boxes.

Samran said the raid on this location followed an August 11 bust when an 18-year-old was arrested with 14 kilograms of marijuana in 16 post boxes, 4,000 meth pills and 30 grams of “ice” in 23 post boxes at a courier shop in Lat Phrao Soi 101 in Bang Kapi district.

The teen was reportedly instructed by the gang leader, identified only by first name as Rachain, to deliver the drugs to customers who posted orders via Line and Facebook closed-chat groups, Samran said. The arrest of the teenager also led to the capture of three accomplices on Thursday which then led to the condominium room where the drugs were stored, Samran said.