Octordle Today: Daily #596 Hints And Answers For 12th September, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #596 here, released on 12th September 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle – How to Play

Octordle Today #596 Words Hints (12th September, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 6 only.
Hint 2: There is a in word 8 only.
Hint 3: There is a in words 4 and 6.
Hint 4: There is a in word 8 only.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 3.
Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

  • Word 1: Q
  • Word 2: R
  • Word 3: R
  • Word 4: L
  • Word 5: S
  • Word 6: R
  • Word 7: C
  • Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

  • Word 1: apparently but not really; seemingly.
  • Word 2: (of an event, situation, or condition) not occurring very often.
  • Word 3: in, relating to, or characteristic of the countryside rather than the town.
  • Word 4: jump or spring a long way, to a great height, or with great force.
  • Word 5: cut the wool off (a sheep or other animal).
  • Word 6: hoarse or harsh-sounding.
  • Word 7: a routine task, especially a household one.
  • Word 8: a small or minute two-winged fly that forms swarms and breeds near water or marshy areas.

Octordle Today #596 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #596 for 12th September 2023:

  • Word 1: QUASI
  • Word 2: RARER
  • Word 3: RURAL
  • Word 4: LEAPT
  • Word 5: SHORN
  • Word 6: RASPY
  • Word 7: CHORE
  • Word 8: MIDGE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

