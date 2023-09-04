Octordle Today: Daily #588 Hints And Answers For 4th September, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #588 here, released on 4th September 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #588 Words Hints (4th September, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Z in words 7 and 8.

Hint 2: There is a C in word 1 only.

Hint 3: There is a G in words 2, 4 and 5.

Hint 4: There is a T in word 6 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 4.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 7 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: J

Word 2: G

Word 3: V

Word 4: P

Word 5: H

Word 6: D

Word 7: P

Word 8: U

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: the liquid obtained from or present in fruit or vegetables.

Word 2: a narrow valley between hills or mountains, typically with steep rocky walls and a stream running through it.

Word 3: of uncertain, indefinite, or unclear character or meaning.

Word 4: (especially in historical contexts) a person holding religious beliefs other than those of the main or recognized religions .

Word 5: a movable joint or mechanism on which a door, gate, or lid swings as it opens and closes or which connects linked objects.

Word 6: make (someone) feel intimidated or apprehensive.

Word 7: a dish of Italian origin, consisting of a flat round base of dough baked with a topping of tomatoes and cheese, typically with added meat, fish, or vegetables.

Word 8: unfasten the zip fastener of.

Octordle Today #588 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #588 for 4th September 2023:

Word 1: JUICE

Word 2: GORGE

Word 3: VAGUE

Word 4: PAGAN

Word 5: HINGE

Word 6: DAUNT

Word 7: PIZZA

Word 8: UNZIP

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.