Octordle Today: Daily #587 Hints And Answers For 3rd September, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #587 here, released on 3rd September 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #587 Words Hints (3rd September, 2023)

Hint 1: There is an X in word 1 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 3 only.

Hint 3: There is a G in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in words 5, 6 and 8.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 3, 6, 7 and 8.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: T

Word 3: S

Word 4: S

Word 5: D

Word 6: P

Word 7: D

Word 8: W

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a hypothetical subatomic particle postulated to account for the rarity of processes which break charge–parity symmetry.

particle to account for the rarity of processes which break charge–parity symmetry. Word 2: a singing voice between baritone and alto or countertenor , the highest of the ordinary adult male range.

and alto or , the highest of the ordinary adult male range. Word 3: a number between one and ten.

Word 4: relating to or determined by the sun.

Word 5: an amount of property or money brought by a bride to her husband on their marriage.

Word 6: a solitary or colonial sedentary form of a coelenterate such as a sea anemone, typically having a columnar body with the mouth uppermost surrounded by a ring of tentacles.

such as a sea anemone, typically having a body with the mouth uppermost surrounded by a ring of tentacles. Word 7: avoid (someone or something) by a sudden quick movement.

Word 8: in a way that expresses dry, especially mocking , humour.

Octordle Today #587 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #587 for 3rd September 2023:

Word 1: PATIO

Word 2: GUISE

Word 3: SHARD

Word 4: GROSS

Word 5: WRYLY

Word 6: VIGOR

Word 7: CRYPT

Word 8: AWOKE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.