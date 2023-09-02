Octordle Today: Daily #586 Hints And Answers For 2nd September, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #586 here, released on 2nd September 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #586 Words Hints (2nd September, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a V in word 8 only.

Hint 2: There is a S in words 3, 4 and 7.

Hint 3: There is an P in word 6 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in word 2 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 4.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 4 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: G

Word 2: B

Word 3: S

Word 4: G

Word 5: T

Word 6: A

Word 7: W

Word 8: W

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: an act of leaving a place; a departure.

Word 2: (in the southern US) a marshy outlet of a lake or river.

outlet of a lake or river. Word 3: (of a fish, frog, mollusc , crustacean , etc.) release or deposit eggs.

, , etc.) release or deposit eggs. Word 4: large water birds with a long neck, short legs, webbed feet, and a short broad bill.

with a long neck, short legs, feet, and a short broad bill. Word 5: an accent (~) placed over Spanish n when pronounced ny (as in señor ) or Portuguese a or o when nasalized (as in São Paulo ), or over a vowel in phonetic transcription, indicating nasalization.

when pronounced (as in ) or Portuguese or when (as in ), or over a in transcription, indicating nasalization. Word 6: very skilled or proficient at something.

Word 7: of poorer quality or lower standard; less good or desirable.

quality or lower standard; less good or desirable. Word 8: made or constructed by interlacing threads or strips of material or other elements into a whole.

Octordle Today #586 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #586 for 2nd September 2023:

Word 1: GOING

Word 2: BAYOU

Word 3: SPAWN

Word 4: GEESE

Word 5: TILDE

Word 6: ADEPT

Word 7: WORSE

Word 8: WOVEN

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.