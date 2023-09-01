(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #585 here, released on 1st September 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #585 Words Hints (1st September, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a G in words 1, 5 and 6.

Hint 2: There is a P in words 4 and 8.

Hint 3: There is an K in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in word 5 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 2 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 6.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: D

Word 2: C

Word 3: U

Word 4: S

Word 5: C

Word 6: G

Word 7: F

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a lament for the dead, especially one forming part of a funeral rite .

. Word 2: a general law, rule, principle, or criterion by which something is judged .

by which something is . Word 3: extending or directly below.

Word 4: (in bacteria) a rounded resistant form adopted by a bacterial cell in adverse conditions.

cell in adverse conditions. Word 5: reluctant to give information owing to caution or suspicion .

to give information to caution or . Word 6: having a sensation of whirling and a tendency to fall or stagger ; dizzy.

of and a tendency to fall or ; dizzy. Word 7: having been discovered by chance or unexpectedly .

. Word 8: a small fiery particle thrown off from a fire, alight in ashes , or produced by striking together two hard surfaces such as stone or metal.

Octordle Today #585 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #585 for 1st Aeptembeer 2023:

Word 1: DIRGE

Word 2: CANON

Word 3: UNDER

Word 4: SPORE

Word 5: CAGEY

Word 6: GIDDY

Word 7: FOUND

Word 8: SPARK

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.