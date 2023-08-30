Octordle Today: Daily #583 Hints And Answers For 30th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #583 here, released on 30th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #583 Words Hints (30th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 3 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a J in word 7 only.

Hint 4: There is an F in words 4 and 8.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: O

Word 2: H

Word 3: W

Word 4: B

Word 5: A

Word 6: C

Word 7: E

Word 8: C

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: having lived for a long time; no longer young.

Word 2: remain in one place in the air.

Word 3: something, especially a vehicle or building, that has been badly damaged or destroyed.

Word 4: used to express approval when a performer or other person has done something well.

Word 5: in the time following (an event or another period of time).

Word 6: act dishonestly or unfairly in order to gain an advantage.

Word 7: take delight or pleasure in (an activity or occasion).

Word 8: the power or quality of delighting , attracting , or fascinating others.

Octordle Today #583 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #583 for 30th August 2023:

Word 1: OLDER

Word 2: HOVER

Word 3: WRECK

Word 4: BRAVO

Word 5: AFTER

Word 6: CHEAT

Word 7: ENJOY

Word 8: CHARM

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.