Octordle Today: Daily #502 Hints And Answers For 10th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #502 here, released on 10th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #502 Words Hints (10th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in word 8 only.

Hint 2: There is a Z in word 6 only.

Hint 3: There is a W in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is an S in words 1 and 3.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 5.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 3 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: U

Word 2: J

Word 3: L

Word 4: D

Word 5: U

Word 6: P

Word 7: F

Word 8: T

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: make (someone) unhappy , disappointed, or worried.

, disappointed, or worried. Word 2: a precious stone, typically a single crystal or piece of a hard lustrous or translucent mineral cut into shape with flat facets or smoothed and polished for use as an ornament.

or mineral cut into shape with flat facets or and polished for use as an ornament. Word 3: a rope with a noose at one end, used especially in North America for catching cattle.

at one end, used especially in North America for catching cattle. Word 4: make (someone) feel intimidated or apprehensive .

or . Word 5: the action of joining together or the fact of being joined together, especially in a political context.

Word 6: a thing given as a reward to the winner of a competition or in recognition of an outstanding achievement.

Word 7: an artificial channel conveying water, typically used for transporting logs or timber.

water, typically used for logs or timber. Word 8: on or in the course of this present day.

Octordle Today #502 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #502 for 10th June 2023:

Word 1: UPSET

Word 2: JEWEL

Word 3: LASSO

Word 4: DAUNT

Word 5: UNION

Word 6: PRIZE

Word 7: FLUME

Word 8: TODAY

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 10th, 2023 are as follows: THYME

GRAFT

REBAR

PROXY

SHIED

AGAPE

SOOTH

OLDEN Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.