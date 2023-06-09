Octordle Today: Daily #501 Hints And Answers For 9th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #501 here, released on 9th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #501 Words Hints (9th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 1 and 7.

Hint 2: There is a B in words 5 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a K in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is an S in words 1 and 4.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 5.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2, 7 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: T

Word 2: T

Word 3: I

Word 4: S

Word 5: T

Word 6: R

Word 7: G

Word 8: T

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: easily irritated ; impatient and somewhat bad-tempered.

; and somewhat bad-tempered. Word 2: soldiers or armed forces.

Word 3: feeling or characterized by great anger.

Word 4: have a strong unpleasant smell.

smell. Word 5: the inner and typically larger of the two bones between the knee and the ankle (or the equivalent joints in other terrestrial vertebrates ), parallel with the fibula .

), parallel with the . Word 6: a person exercising government or dominion .

government or . Word 7: having a sensation of whirling and a tendency to fall or stagger ; dizzy.

of and a tendency to fall or ; dizzy. Word 8: a social or religious custom prohibiting or restricting a particular practice or forbidding association with a particular person, place, or thing.

Octordle Today #501 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #501 for 9th June 2023:

Word 1: TESTY

Word 2: TROOP

Word 3: IRATE

Word 4: STINK

Word 5: TIBIA

Word 6: RULER

Word 7: GIDDY

Word 8: TABOO

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 9th, 2023 are as follows: LAGER

TENTH

TRUCE

GRASS

COVEN

LEVEL

TABBY

DROVE Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.