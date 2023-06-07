Octordle Today: Daily #499 Hints And Answers For 7th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #499 here, released on 7th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #499 Words Hints (7th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2, 3 and 5.

Hint 2: There is a V in words 2 and 6.

Hint 3: There is an S in word 4 only.

Hint 4: There is a W in word 5 only.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 3 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: T

Word 2: H

Word 3: J

Word 4: B

Word 5: B

Word 6: H

Word 7: O

Word 8: B

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: past and past participle of try .

of . Word 2: of great weight; difficult to lift or move.

Word 3: a fruit-flavoured dessert made by warming and then cooling a liquid containing gelatin or a similar setting agent in a mould or dish so that it sets into a semi-solid , somewhat elastic mass.

or a similar setting agent in a or dish so that it sets into a , somewhat elastic mass. Word 4: forming an essential foundation or starting point; fundamental.

Word 5: dealing with sexual matters in a comical way; humorously indecent.

way; indecent. Word 6: divide into two parts of equal or roughly equal size.

Word 7: the curved path of a celestial object or spacecraft round a star, planet, or moon, especially a periodic elliptical revolution.

object or round a star, planet, or moon, especially a periodic revolution. Word 8: (of animals) mate and then produce offspring .

Octordle Today #4989 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #499 for 7th June 2023:

Word 1: TRIED

Word 2: HEAVY

Word 3: JELLY

Word 4: BASIC

Word 5: BAWDY

Word 6: HALVE

Word 7: ORBIT

Word 8: BREED

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 7th, 2023 are as follows: HITCH

DOWRY

SALVE

BELIE

VIDEO

HASTE

ROUGE

HOARD Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.