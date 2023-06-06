Octordle Today: Daily #498 Hints And Answers For 6th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #498 here, released on 6th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #498 Words Hints (6th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2 and 4.

Hint 2: There is a Q in word 8 only6.

Hint 3: There is a K in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is an M in words 5 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 3 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 4.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: F

Word 2: R

Word 3: V

Word 4: S

Word 5: M

Word 6: S

Word 7: A

Word 8: S

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: an overflow of a large amount of water beyond its normal limits, especially over what is normally dry land.

Word 2: full of the possibility of danger, failure, or loss.

Word 3: writing arranged with a metrical rhythm, typically having a rhyme.

rhythm, typically having a rhyme. Word 4: covered with or coloured like soot .

. Word 5: slightly wet.

Word 6: moisture exuded through the pores of the skin, typically in profuse quantities as a reaction to heat, physical exertion , fever, or fear.

through the pores of the skin, typically in quantities as a reaction to heat, physical , fever, or fear. Word 7: a style of Japanese film and television animation, typically aimed at adults as well as children.

Word 8: a small group of people having a particular task.

Octordle Today #498 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #498 for 6th June 2023:

Word 1: FLOOD

Word 2: RISKY

Word 3: VERSE

Word 4: SOOTY

Word 5: MOIST

Word 6: SWEAT

Word 7: ANIME

Word 8: SQUAD

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 6th, 2023 are as follows: ONSET

BARON

BROIL

ROAST

DIRTY

BRIAR

RAJAH

TIMER Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.