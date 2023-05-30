Octordle Today: Daily #491 Hints And Answers For 30th May, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #491 here, released on 30th May 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #491 Words Hints (30th May, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #491.

Hint 1: There is a J in word 4 only.

Hint 2: There is a B in word 2 only.

Hint 3: There is a F in words 4 and 7.

Hint 4: There is a Q in word 8 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 1 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 7 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: R

Word 2: C

Word 3: P

Word 4: F

Word 5: V

Word 6: R

Word 7: S

Word 8: Q

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: show, stage, or perform again.

Word 2: relating to or characteristic of the culture of computers, information technology, and virtual reality.

Word 3: a hard, lustrous spherical mass, typically white or bluish-grey, formed within the shell of a pearl oyster or other bivalve mollusc and highly prized as a gem.

Word 4: a long, narrow, deep inlet of the sea between high cliffs, as in Norway, typically formed by submergence of a glaciated valley.

Word 5: a person who votes or has the right to vote at an election.

Word 6: drive or force (an attack or attacker) back or away.

Word 7: not easily bent or changed in shape; rigid.

Word 8: to the utmost or most absolute extent or degree; absolutely; completely.

Octordle Today #491 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #491 for 30th May 2023:

Word 1: RERUN

Word 2: CYBER

Word 3: PEARL

Word 4: FJORD

Word 5: VOTER

Word 6: REPEL

Word 7: STIFF

Word 8: QUITE

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on May 30th, 2023 are as follows: SCANT

ENTRY

MUCUS

AVOID

CHARM

EXULT

GAUGE

RHYME Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.