Octordle Today: Daily #476 Hints And Answers For 15th May, 2023
(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #476 here, released on 15th May 2023, along with some hints.
Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.
But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.
Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.
It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.
Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #476.
Hint 1: There is a G in word 1 only.
Hint 2: There is a D in words 3 and 8.
Hint 3: There is an S in words 2 and 7.
Hint 4: There is an L in words 1 and 8.
Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.
Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:
- Word 1: M
- Word 2: B
- Word 3: A
- Word 4: B
- Word 5: A
- Word 6: F
- Word 7: S
- Word 8: V
Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:
- Word 1: an important or powerful person, especially in the film or media industry.
- Word 2: a wide open container used for preparing food or for holding liquid.
- Word 3: the positively charged electrode by which the electrons leave an electrical device.
- Word 4: water strongly impregnated with salt.
- Word 5: the fruit of the oak tree, a smooth oval nut in a rough cup-shaped base.
- Word 6: a seed-eating songbird that typically has a stout bill and colourful plumage.
- Word 7: the direction towards the point of the horizon 90° clockwise from east, or the point on the horizon itself.
- Word 8: (of an argument or point) having a sound basis in logic or fact; reasonable or cogent.
Octordle Today #476 Answer: What Is It Today?
If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.
Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.
Here are the answers to Octordle Today #476 for 15th May 2023:
- Word 1: MOGUL
- Word 2: BASIN
- Word 3: ANODE
- Word 4: BRINE
- Word 5: ACORN
- Word 6: FINCH
- Word 7: SOUTH
- Word 8: VALID
Octordle Today Sequence Answers
