OCTORDLE
Octordle Today: Daily #475 Hints And Answers For 14th May, 2023
(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #475 here, released on 14th May 2023, along with some hints.
Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.
But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.
Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.
It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.
Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #475.
Hint 1: There is a K in word 4 only.
Hint 2: There is a P in words 2, 5 and 6.
Hint 3: There is a Y in words 4 and 6.
Hint 4: There is a Z in words 2 only.
Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words today.
Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:
- Word 1: M
- Word 2: T
- Word 3: R
- Word 4: L
- Word 5: P
- Word 6: P
- Word 7: D
- Word 8: D
Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:
- Word 1: a contest in which people or teams compete against each other in a particular sport.
- Word 2: a precious stone, typically colourless, yellow, or pale blue, consisting of an aluminium silicate that contains fluorine.
- Word 3: (in Japanese cuisine) quick-cooking noodles, typically served in a broth with meat and vegetables.
- Word 4: having a leak or leaks.
- Word 5: each of a pair of foot-operated levers used for powering a bicycle or other vehicle propelled by the legs.
- Word 6: sharing in the knowledge of (something secret or private).
- Word 7: a person who is slow at learning; a stupid person.
- Word 8: a thick, malleable mixture of flour and liquid, used for baking into bread or pastry.
Octordle Today #474 Answer: What Is It Today?
If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.
Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.
Here are the answers to Octordle Today #475 for 14th May 2023:
- Word 1: MATCH
- Word 2: TOPAZ
- Word 3: RAMEN
- Word 4: LEAKY
- Word 5: PEDAL
- Word 6: PRIVY
- Word 7: DUNCE
- Word 8: DOUGH
More In: OCTORDLE