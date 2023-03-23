Octordle Today: Daily #423 Hints And Answers For 23rd March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #423 Words Hints (23rd March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #423.

Hint 1: There is an M in words 3 and 6.

Hint 2: There is a K in word 7 only.

Hint 3: There is a Y in words 2, 4 and 5.

Hint 4: There is a Q in word 8 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 2.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: L

Word 2: C

Word 3: P

Word 4: G

Word 5: P

Word 6: M

Word 7: S

Word 8: E

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a small piece of paper, fabric, plastic, or similar material attached to an object and giving information about it.

Word 2: a person who believes that people are motivated purely by self-interest rather than acting for honourable or unselfish reasons.

rather than acting for or reasons. Word 3: a solid geometric figure whose two ends are similar, equal, and parallel rectilinear figures, and whose sides are parallelograms .

figures, and whose sides are . Word 4: in a cheerful or light-hearted way.

or way. Word 5: a folded pastry case with a savoury filling, typically of seasoned meat and vegetables.

pastry case with a filling, typically of meat and vegetables. Word 6: a person who works in a mine.

Word 7: a person’s leg, especially the part from the knee to the ankle.

Word 8: supply with the necessary items for a particular purpose.

Octordle Today #423 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #423 for 23rd March 2023:

UNTIL

FLOUR

MIGHT

SPAWN

CHUTE

SUPER

PHONY

SOLAR

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

